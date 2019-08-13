As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stock Price Rose, Stadion Money Management Has Trimmed by $358,131 Its Stake; Corda Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding in Pfizer Com (PFE) by $444,612 as Stock Price Declined

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 10,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 648,918 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.56M, down from 659,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $35.39. About 39.30M shares traded or 54.73% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – PFIZER CANADA SAYS BESPONSA APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA FOR TREATING ADULTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY B-CELL PRECURSOR ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – WILL CONDUCT ADDITIONAL ANALYSES ON DATA FROM AXITINIB STUDY; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS TO ONE CLINICAL ASSET FROM SERVIER CALLED UCART19; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 08/03/2018 – U.S. FDA ADVISORY PANEL VOTES IN FAVOR OF PFIZER INC’S PFE.N TREATMENT, XELJANZ, FOR PATIENTS WITH MODERATE TO SEVERE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 3,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 9,759 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 13,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $117.73. About 1.04 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01B and $2.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (QEMM) by 15,016 shares to 353,374 shares, valued at $20.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 1.30M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CBND).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 176 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc owns 45 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Art Advsr Limited Company owns 25,458 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Wesbanco Financial Bank Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Fjarde Ap holds 0.16% or 121,001 shares. Pettee has 15,821 shares. Kames Public Limited Com owns 18,800 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.59% or 36,240 shares. Goelzer Invest Management holds 2,920 shares. Moneta Group Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Brookstone Capital reported 4,639 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 16,457 shares. Yhb Invest Advisors holds 12,434 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.17% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63M for 25.82 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cna Finl Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 18,680 shares to 328,246 shares, valued at $14.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK) by 8,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).