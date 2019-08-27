As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stock Price Rose, Sta Wealth Management Decreased Its Stake by $846,660; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Declined, Telos Capital Management Boosted by $357,675 Its Holding

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 72.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 8,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 3,111 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323,000, down from 11,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $117.05. About 1.37 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 6,275 shares as the company's stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 102,259 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83 million, up from 95,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $72.91. About 11.16 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,454 shares to 21,477 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 13,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,497 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Inv Advisors Lc has 0.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 47,180 shares. Bailard Inc has 0.07% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.12% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Miller Howard Invs Inc Ny reported 0.09% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ims Capital Mngmt has 0.89% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 19,179 shares. Cardinal Cap Mngmt has 1.06% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 64,933 shares. Natl Insurance Tx accumulated 94,882 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Co holds 21,289 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company reported 0.27% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 275 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Company owns 5,160 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Country Tru Bancorporation invested 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Suntrust Banks, a Georgia-based fund reported 142,392 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp reported 18,220 shares. Amica Mutual, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 45,898 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62M for 25.67 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 439,072 shares to 656,272 shares, valued at $94.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 8,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).