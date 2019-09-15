As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Pinnacle Financial Partners Cut Stake; H Partners Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) as Stock Price Declined

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 5,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 39,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53 million, down from 44,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $111.95. About 1.61 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 4.91 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.10 million, down from 5.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 1.62M shares traded or 40.01% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Adds Five More Parks to US Portfolio; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXCEEDING $600 MLN OF MODIFIED EBITDA IN 2018; 06/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA’S PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND PACT W/ SIX FLAGS; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 80C; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 24/04/2018 – Three More Six Flags Parks Coming to China; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX); 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS ABOUT $23M; 24/04/2018 – Record Start to 2018 at Six Flags

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Inv Management Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 251,203 shares or 0% of the stock. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Chesley Taft Associate Limited Company holds 18,113 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 22,407 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.04% or 74,237 shares in its portfolio. Central Commercial Bank & holds 0.11% or 4,254 shares. Gyroscope Management Group Ltd, Florida-based fund reported 3,532 shares. Bell Financial Bank has invested 0.41% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Essex Financial Services Inc accumulated 2,595 shares or 0.09% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.13% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 67,532 were reported by Willingdon Wealth Management. Shoker Invest Counsel Inc holds 3,489 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 27,383 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87 million for 24.34 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,701 shares to 44,471 shares, valued at $16.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 9,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.03M for 6.04 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.