As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Conning Has Cut Its Position; Northpointe Capital Raised United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Stake by $555,582

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 39.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 3,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 5,821 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $672,000, down from 9,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $115.29. About 392,956 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 18.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 6,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 40,227 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52M, up from 33,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $87.96. About 757,632 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 23/05/2018 – UAL ADJUSTING HAWAII CAPACITY ON SOFTNESS IN LEISURE MARKET; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – FEBRUARY 2018 CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) INCREASED 3.8 PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS – NARROWING RANGE FROM FY CAPACITY GROWTH TO 4.5 – 5.5 PCT, FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE OF 4-6 PCT; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES APRIL CAPACITY UP 6.1% :UAL US; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-United Airlines in talks to buy wide-body jets; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – APRIL 2018 CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC (REVENUE PASSENGER MILES) INCREASED 5.1 PERCENT; 30/05/2018 – MARKET DOESN’T YET BELIEVE UNITED’S 2020 PROFIT GOALS: KIRBY; 18/04/2018 – UNITED CFO:LOOKING TO BUY ADDL WIDEBODY & NARROWBODY AIRCRAFT; 17/05/2018 – United Airlines Finance Chief Resigns After Less Than Two Years; 14/03/2018 – UNITED SAYS ATTENDANT DID NOT KNOWINGLY PLACE DOG IN OVERHEAD

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $314.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 28,958 shares to 15,366 shares, valued at $697,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 129,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,837 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,822 are owned by Us Retail Bank De. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Co has 10,918 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Beech Hill owns 4,675 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 39,879 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.06% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 91,838 shares. Northern Corp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Calamos Wealth Management Ltd invested in 12,563 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 1.00M shares. Pnc Svcs holds 0% or 17,059 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Capital Corp stated it has 0.01% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). 277,324 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated. First Mercantile Tru Company owns 16,627 shares. Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). 11,874 are held by Hellman Jordan Ma.

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Value Investors Buy United Continental (UAL) Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “United Airlines on new mission to win more Gen Z customers – Chicago Business Journal” published on September 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “United Airlines takes role in developing airport security screening of future – Chicago Business Journal” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “United Airlines to Suspend Two Global Services on Low Demand – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Boeing Faces New Delays; Bitcoin ETF Coming – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 101,751 shares to 703,218 shares, valued at $38.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 255,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87 million for 25.06 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “4 Recession/Trade War Proof Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners Going Forward – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Can Waste Management Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? – The Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.12% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 61,304 shares. Moreover, Parthenon Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,500 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 36,080 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Caprock accumulated 0.05% or 2,012 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 8,686 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Auxier Asset reported 1,782 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bailard, California-based fund reported 58,964 shares. Pennsylvania-based Twin Capital Management Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Sit Investment Associate Inc reported 35,945 shares stake. Cleararc accumulated 5,861 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 18,113 are held by Chesley Taft Assoc Limited Liability Corporation. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Aull Monroe Inv has invested 1.48% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bp Public Limited Com holds 0.23% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 55,000 shares.