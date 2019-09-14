As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shares Rose, Weatherly Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $524,975; As Oil Sts Intl (OIS) Stock Value Declined, Schwab Charles Investment Management Raised Position by $595,530

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Oil Sts Intl Inc (OIS) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 33,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.53% . The institutional investor held 802,688 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.69M, up from 769,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Oil Sts Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $937.25M market cap company. The stock increased 4.46% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $15.47. About 407,158 shares traded. Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has declined 57.61% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.61% the S&P500. Some Historical OIS News: 25/04/2018 – Oil States 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N – QTRLY REVENUE $253.6 MLN VS $151.5 MLN; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $28; 25/04/2018 – Oil States 1Q Rev $253.6M; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 1.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15.1C; 24/04/2018 – Statement From John Thorne – General Counsel High Technology lnventors Alliance In Response To Supreme Court Decision Oil States Energy Services, LLC vs. Greene’s Energy Group, LLC, et al; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $33; 06/03/2018 Oil States Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $24; RATING NEUTRAL; 26/03/2018 – Oil States Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 4,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 87,274 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.07 million, up from 82,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $111.95. About 1.61 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA

More notable recent Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Oil States Adds Hallie A. Vanderhider to its Board – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Treasury is about to flood the market with debt to fund U.S.â€™s $1 trillion deficit â€” and that is a concern – MarketWatch” published on August 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Oil States Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Oil States Announces First Quarter 2019 Results of Operations – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sell Oil States International – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold OIS shares while 41 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 64.83 million shares or 38.11% less from 104.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Advisors accumulated 334 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Ser reported 0% stake. Metropolitan Life Ins invested in 19,494 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 92,984 were accumulated by Brandywine Invest Mngmt Limited Liability. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) or 20,572 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 976,624 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw Inc holds 0% or 52,365 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). 71,457 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.02% in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Wells Fargo Mn holds 1.67M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Corecommodity owns 33,507 shares. Raymond James And invested in 72,738 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Clearbridge Ltd has invested 0% in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS).

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $164.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnm Res Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 9,794 shares to 721,272 shares, valued at $36.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO) by 84,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590,186 shares, and cut its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “4 Recession/Trade War Proof Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners Going Forward – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newborn Portfolio Update: Waste Management Transferred In – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.