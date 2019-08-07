As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shares Rose, Tdam Usa Cut Its Stake by $459,998; Waters (WAT) Holder Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Upped Holding by $2.77 Million as Stock Declined

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $206.68. About 82,617 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, EST. $8.18; 02/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $237 FROM $233; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Introduces Resolution to Honor Vietnam Veterans & Memorials to their Service; 19/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Scott, Waters, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 08/05/2018 – OCP SA OS.UL – CHERRY BLOSSOM VESSEL HAS JUST DEPARTED SOUTH AFRICAN TERRITORIAL WATERS; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 16/04/2018 – Ohio EPA: Ohio EPA Updates Findings on Sources of Nutrients Impacting Ohio Waters; 23/05/2018 – EURO SUN MINING INC – CONFIRMED THAT MINISTRY OF ECONOMY, MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT AND MINISTRY OF WATERS AND FORESTS HAVE SIGNED MINING LICENSE; 10/03/2018 – TRUMP: DEMOCRATIC REP MAXINE WATERS `VERY LOW IQ INDIVIDUAL’

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 23.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 4,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 14,177 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 18,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $114.89. About 127,672 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Ltd Liability holds 0% or 50 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability holds 0.18% or 28,375 shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fincl holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 199,722 shares. 750 are held by Optimum Advsr. New England Rech And Inc has invested 0.24% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Of Virginia Va holds 1.39% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 101,619 shares. Becker Capital Mngmt Inc owns 9,707 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 1.56 million shares. Appleton Partners Inc Ma reported 4,496 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 51,714 are owned by Hayek Kallen Invest Mgmt. Btr Mgmt has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Cypress Capital Management Ltd Com (Wy) has 0.36% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,562 shares. 20,784 were reported by Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. Churchill Mgmt has 180,069 shares. Cohen Lawrence B reported 20,650 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 23,829 shares to 472,700 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 55,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastman Chem Co (NYSE:EMN).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62 million for 25.20 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Buy-and-Hold Stocks to Own Forever – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Waste Management Scoops Up 5% Revenue Growth – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “9 Stocks That Every 20-Year-Old Should Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Ltd Liability invested in 11,186 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Company owns 6,459 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com accumulated 4,009 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tru Department Mb Comml Bank N A holds 0.01% or 206 shares in its portfolio. Woodmont Inv Counsel Llc has invested 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Wetherby Asset Inc accumulated 1,806 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ipswich Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 1,352 shares. Baillie Gifford & invested in 2.50M shares or 0.69% of the stock. 2,686 are held by Virtu Financial Ltd Com. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 3,280 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 800 shares. Ghp Advisors invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Hsbc Plc has invested 0.04% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $7.90 million activity. Harrington Michael C also sold $5.26M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares. 10,000 shares were sold by SILVEIRA MICHAEL F, worth $2.33 million on Tuesday, February 12.

More important recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.