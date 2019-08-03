As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shares Rose, Holder Stadion Money Management Has Cut Stake by $358,131; Campbell Newman Asset Management Cut Its Suntrust Banks (STI) Position by $5.65 Million; Stock Price Rose

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Incorporated (STI) by 52.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 95,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 86,277 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 182,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 2.04 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 10/04/2018 – Nomad Foods at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 03/04/2018 – Ingevity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 09/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum at Group Dinner Hosted By SunTrust Today; 28/03/2018 – American Vanguard at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – American Renal Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 15-17; 08/05/2018 – Nautilus Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 10/04/2018 – Ingevity at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $1,441 MLN VS $1,366 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Mercury Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 3,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 9,759 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 13,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $116.73. About 1.59 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63M for 25.60 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01B and $2.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 336,920 shares to 924,729 shares, valued at $40.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (IPE) by 8,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CBND).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance" on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Waste Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Did You Miss Waste Management's (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance" on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "7 A-Rated Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Yahoo News" published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30M and $647.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 6,066 shares to 46,010 shares, valued at $17.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly (Eli) & Company (NYSE:LLY) by 64,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $630.28 million for 11.19 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.