As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Stadion Money Management Has Lowered Position by $358,131; Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Cut Position in Union Pacific (UNP) by $734,800

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 30,200 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, down from 34,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $6.68 during the last trading session, reaching $166.84. About 3.52 million shares traded or 8.77% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 3,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 9,759 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 13,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $113.77. About 2.59M shares traded or 58.82% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM)

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 17.16 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 159,900 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. 1St Source State Bank holds 0.05% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 3,728 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 9,437 shares. Washington accumulated 15,773 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 214,086 shares. Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 147 shares. Fairview Capital Invest Management Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 1,681 shares in its portfolio. Security Comml Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia stated it has 13,652 shares or 2.64% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hilltop Holding Incorporated has 0.44% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 12,271 shares. Private Cap Inc holds 2.22% or 43,820 shares in its portfolio. Old Natl Bancorporation In accumulated 0.38% or 43,831 shares. South Carolina-based Greenwood Capital Assocs Limited Liability has invested 1.61% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ancora Llc reported 25,452 shares. Manchester Mgmt Lc reported 0.17% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Eulav Asset Management holds 35,800 shares.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,991 shares to 13,535 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 4,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Transportation Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Key Themes to Track When Union Pacific Reports Earnings – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Buy-and-Hold Stocks to Own Forever – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $481.63 million for 24.95 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vestor Capital Limited Co holds 29,853 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Windward Cap Mgmt Ca has invested 0.35% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust accumulated 1,484 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.18% stake. Sta Wealth Management Lc holds 3,111 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 4.04M shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Davis R M Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Blackrock reported 0.14% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc reported 1.53% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Mcf accumulated 2,775 shares. Canandaigua Commercial Bank & Co holds 4,054 shares. 1,927 are owned by Stoneridge Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp. Parnassus Invs Ca invested in 2.41% or 5.88M shares. Summit Secs Grp Inc accumulated 0.08% or 4,400 shares. Horizon Invests Lc owns 33,765 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01B and $2.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IPE) by 8,110 shares to 153,896 shares, valued at $8.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (QEMM) by 15,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CBND).