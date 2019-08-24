As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Share Value Rose, Redwood Investments Has Decreased Stake by $303,644; Cleararc Capital Raised Its Holding in Exelon (EXC) by $347,550 as Market Valuation Declined

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 6,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 23,546 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 16,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 4.52 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 21/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Clear That New, Large-Scale Nuclear Plants Aren’t Viable in Today’s U.S. Competitive Markets; 16/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by DiversityInc; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA3 TO GRUNDY & WILL COS. CUSD 1 (COAL CITY), IL’S GO BONDS; 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF 2021-2022 PJM CAPACITY AUCTION – SEC FILING

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 2,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 122,183 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, down from 125,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $115.93. About 1.99 million shares traded or 12.79% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2.02M shares. 242,337 were reported by Mackay Shields Limited Liability. Bbva Compass Bank Inc accumulated 1,403 shares. Harbour Mngmt Ltd reported 1.85% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Com Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 13,785 are held by Forte Limited Adv. Bluecrest Capital Management Limited holds 23,851 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Stadion Money Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). South Dakota Invest Council has 0.07% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Stock Yards Bancorporation Tru Commerce stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 2.28M were accumulated by American Century Companies. Glenmede Trust Co Na has 258,883 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Pcj Invest Counsel Limited reported 6,880 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 2,993 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) has invested 0.16% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 40,803 shares to 266,143 shares, valued at $16.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 71,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Mimecast Ltd.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62M for 25.42 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

