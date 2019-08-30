As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Share Value Rose, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Lowered by $2.09 Million Its Stake; As Conagra Brands (CAG) Stock Price Declined, Kwmg Raised Stake by $306,018

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 20,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 70,342 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, down from 90,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $119.58. About 420,478 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 17.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 11,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 77,690 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 66,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 2.13M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker’s Proposed $285M Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Brand Likely ‘Substantially to Lessen Competition’; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS IT DISAGREES WITH FTC OBJECTION TO SALE OF WESSON OIL BRAND TO J.M. SMUCKER AND IS CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS; 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands FY18 Federal Statutory Tax Rate Will Be Blended Rate; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 20/03/2018 – Kathy Ireland Discusses Relationship with Level Brands in Video Presentation; 11/04/2018 – USDA: Conagra Brands Inc. Recalls Salisbury Steak Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination; 06/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker drops bid to buy Conagra’s Wesson Oil after U.S. objects; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 18,034 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.11% or 435,874 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Westchester invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. 53.98 million were reported by Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated. Michigan-based Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 380 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 702,821 shares stake. Boys Arnold And holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 13,325 shares. Webster Bank N A owns 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 1,050 shares. Moreover, North Star has 0.01% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Cubic Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd holds 0.14% or 4.18M shares. Moreover, United Services Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 173,323 shares.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 16,392 shares to 17,646 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 22,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,967 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. OMTVEDT CRAIG P also bought $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $479.29M for 26.22 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57M and $239.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 18,250 shares to 86,985 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based L & S Advsr has invested 1.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Delta Asset Limited Liability Company Tn reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Numerixs Investment Technologies has invested 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Chesley Taft Ltd Liability Company accumulated 11,133 shares. Mcf Advsrs invested in 0.05% or 2,775 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 176,544 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Counselors reported 93,547 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Gyroscope Cap Management Gru Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,353 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc holds 0.07% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 6,088 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 78,853 shares. Connecticut-based Hartford Inv Mgmt has invested 0.4% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Proffitt Goodson has 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of accumulated 45,089 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cap International Investors reported 2.04 million shares.