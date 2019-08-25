As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Share Value Rose, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Lowered Holding; As China Mobile Limited (CHL) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Holowesko Partners LTD Has Trimmed Holding

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 20,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 70,342 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, down from 90,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $115.93. About 1.94 million shares traded or 9.57% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The hedge fund held 55,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, down from 65,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $171.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 721,313 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 16/03/2018 – China Mobile 5G Innovation Center Hong Kong Open Lab Grand Opening; 15/05/2018 – China Mobile: Sha Yuejia to Resign as Executive Director, Vice President; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Proposes Final Dividend of HK$1.582 a Share; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE SAYS PLANS TO REDUCE TARIFF BY MORE THAN 30 PCT THIS YEAR, EXPECTS ARPU TO DROP; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- DOES NOT DISCLOSE MAXIMUM PROPOSED SIZE OF OFFERING; 15/05/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – SHA YUEJIA WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITIONS AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A VICE PRESIDENT; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – QTRLY 2018 MOBILE BUSINESS AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER PER MONTH RMB55.7; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile’s Profit Gains as It Adds Millions of Users a Month; 19/03/2018 – China Mobile End-February Subscribers at 894.6 Mln (Table); 20/05/2018 – China Mobile End-April Subscribers at 899.7 Mln (Table)

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62 million for 25.42 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields & Ltd holds 10,383 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock holds 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 2,788 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsr Ltd Llc owns 6,129 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 61 shares. Carroll Associate holds 0.01% or 1,071 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 40,205 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs holds 8,210 shares. Gamco Et Al, New York-based fund reported 705,711 shares. Ifrah Finance Services Inc invested in 5,822 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Stearns Group holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 1,949 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd Company accumulated 5,292 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Td Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 80 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 0.05% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 1.24 million shares. Central Comml Bank And Trust reported 4,185 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership has 0.18% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57 million and $239.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 18,250 shares to 86,985 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Waste Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management: Q2 Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

More notable recent China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About China Mobile Limited (CHL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in China Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New 52-Week Low Achievers for Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “China Mobile: The Tech Within – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Nokia Stock: Will There Be a 5G Payoff? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.