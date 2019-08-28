As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Share Value Rose, Holder Stadion Money Management Trimmed Its Position by $358,131; Five Below (FIVE) Shareholder Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 3,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 9,759 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 13,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $117.75. About 1.06 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 19,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The hedge fund held 74,432 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25 million, down from 93,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $115.16. About 939,679 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 06/03/2018 – Five Below Increases Board Size to 1; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – VELLIOS WILL STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING FOR A NEW THREE-YEAR TERM ON BOARD; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chmn; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O FY SHR VIEW $2.36, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chairman; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW 4Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.17; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $60; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Comparable Sales Up 1% to 2%; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Plans Transition of Tom Vellios to Chairman; 30/04/2018 – Five Below Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62 million for 25.82 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01B and $2.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 49,971 shares to 420,580 shares, valued at $31.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (QEMM) by 15,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability holds 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 4,527 shares. Trust Department Mb Finance Financial Bank N A reported 1,402 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 152,686 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Assetmark owns 831 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 302 shares. Lifeplan Financial Gru invested in 36 shares or 0% of the stock. The Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Med Tru has invested 0.17% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Covington Cap Management reported 38,879 shares stake. Iberiabank reported 0.52% stake. Calamos Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 238,616 shares in its portfolio. Leavell Invest Incorporated reported 41,662 shares stake. Bb&T Corporation owns 96,846 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.15% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 32,716 shares. Parkside Comml Bank And Trust holds 1,484 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Proshare Limited Liability Company holds 79,829 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 15,330 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 52,169 shares. 103,147 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase &. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability owns 242,892 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Bluecrest Cap Ltd invested in 0.01% or 2,694 shares. Cwm invested in 47 shares. 12,656 are held by Cipher Limited Partnership. Counselors reported 1,640 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advsr Asset holds 0% or 1,884 shares. Pacifica Investments Ltd Com invested in 12.11% or 203,282 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.04% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 22,256 shares. Driehaus Mgmt Lc has 0.15% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 32,031 shares. Maverick Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Kames Public Ltd Company has 14,373 shares.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $176.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9,072 shares to 57,780 shares, valued at $10.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $27.98M for 57.58 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.