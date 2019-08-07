As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Cut by $385,632 Its Holding; As Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) Stock Price Declined, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Lifted Stake

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 57,812 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 823,802 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.71M, up from 765,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $38.03. About 357,882 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 3,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 67,937 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, down from 71,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $116.05. About 503,120 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 62,580 were accumulated by Amalgamated Savings Bank. Daiwa Sb Ltd owns 2,250 shares. Monetta Finance has 1.27% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 17,000 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt has 12,370 shares. Hayek Kallen Investment Mgmt owns 51,714 shares for 3.48% of their portfolio. St Germain D J invested in 2,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 3,682 shares. Mariner Ltd Company owns 181,162 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. 6,675 are owned by Rosenbaum Jay D. Buckingham Capital owns 25,094 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.15% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 32,716 shares. South State Corporation reported 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Adirondack Trust reported 0.94% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company reported 14,664 shares stake. Colonial Trust Advisors holds 55,713 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 10,280 shares to 106,019 shares, valued at $4.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,048 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $496.21 million for 25.45 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 4,252 shares to 386,752 shares, valued at $93.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc by 44,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,118 shares, and cut its stake in Innovative Industrial Proper.