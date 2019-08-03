As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Trimmed Its Stake; Shaker Financial Services Holds Holding in Royce Micro (RMT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 48.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 12,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 25,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $116.73. About 1.59 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Royce Micro (RMT) by 38.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 78,282 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 280,270 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 201,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Royce Micro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.12. About 262,534 shares traded or 106.23% up from the average. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Waste Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Companies Building the Circular Economy – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63M for 25.60 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Co owns 34,883 shares. First Financial In holds 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 700 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 608,559 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Lc reported 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Loomis Sayles And Com LP holds 0% or 14,990 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 1.75 million shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Jcic Asset Management reported 31 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Orleans Cap Mngmt La accumulated 12,650 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Nomura Asset Mngmt Comm Ltd holds 0.09% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 84,392 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Leavell Investment Management has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Qci Asset Management Inc Ny stated it has 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Raymond James Fin Inc stated it has 0.09% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Blair William Com Il reported 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Regal Invest Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.42% or 19,707 shares.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3,230 shares to 12,130 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 2,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $197.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dreyfus Alcentra Gbl Cr Inco by 201,511 shares to 273,230 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Glbl Eqty Div & Prem Op (IGD) by 125,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,000 shares, and cut its stake in Xai Octagon Floatng Rate Alt.