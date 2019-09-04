As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Financial Counselors Decreased Its Holding; As Boeing Co (Call) (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Hap Trading Has Upped by $330,000 Its Holding

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 15,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 93,547 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72 million, down from 109,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $119.93. About 218,384 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) by 298.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 66,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 88,100 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522,000, up from 22,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $355.29. About 831,237 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 25/04/2018 – But Boeing remains under pressure in the U.S. due to trade policy uncertainties; 07/03/2018 – BOEING SHOWCASED ENTIRE AIRCRAFT FAMILY TO VISTARA: KESKAR; 22/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Boeing loyalist Ryanair to fly first Airbus with Austria deal; 13/03/2018 – Brazil Said to See Boeing-Embraer Deal Hurt by U.S. Steel Tariff; 07/03/2018 – U.S. AIR FORCE SAYS IT ASSESSES BOEING’S FIRST AIRCRAFT DELIVERY IS MORE LIKELY TO OCCUR IN LATE CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 22/03/2018 – Trump’s big tariff blow on China may cause a backlash against Boeing; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Possibly Hit by `WannaCry’ Malware Attack; 31/05/2018 – BOEING PLANS TO DELIVER FIRST 18 TANKERS TO USAF THIS YEAR; 07/04/2018 – Boeing wins $12 billion contract to supply jets for American Airlines, beating Airbus

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 293,449 shares to 13,351 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 33,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,647 shares, and cut its stake in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87 million for 26.07 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 8,275 shares to 99,185 shares, valued at $5.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LECO).