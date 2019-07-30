As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Share Price Rose, Lyons Wealth Management Lowered Holding; Jupiter Asset Management LTD Upped Stake in Western Un Co (WU) by $7.32 Million as Stock Value Rose

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 79.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 8,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 11,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $118.15. About 403,183 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 406,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 13.40 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $247.45M, up from 13.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.91. About 1.28M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 1.57% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%; 05/04/2018 – Western Union to let foreign workers in Japan send remittance via app; 04/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 10/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Funds Local Youth Enrichment Programs with Assist from Denver Nuggets; 01/05/2018 – Western Union: 2018 GAAP EPS Outlook Increased to Reflect Tax Rate, Impact of 2017 Tax Act; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive powers growth; 21/03/2018 – Western Union rival TransferWise says it will record its second year of profit; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate reported 50,846 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Gfs Advisors Lc owns 3,220 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Inc holds 3.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 70,342 shares. Cwm Llc reported 58,342 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.03% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 8.51 million shares. Atwood & Palmer accumulated 1,703 shares. United Cap Finance Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Cutter Brokerage owns 2,007 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.13% or 263,134 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 40,205 shares. Tompkins Finance invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Edgestream Partners Lp has invested 2.69% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 4,394 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62 million for 25.91 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waste Management: Trading At A 20%+ Premium – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Waste Management, Inc. (WM) CEO Jim Fish on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55 million and $35.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 67,335 shares to 69,804 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $402,809 activity.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 151,105 shares to 10,468 shares, valued at $506,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 14,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,432 shares, and cut its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB).