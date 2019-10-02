As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Market Value Rose, Telos Capital Management Decreased Its Position; Hussman Strategic Advisors Boosted Stake in Jinkosolar Hldg Co LTD (JKS) by $525,000

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd (JKS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.14% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $671.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $15.26. About 1.03 million shares traded or 32.33% up from the average. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has risen 45.65% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.65% the S&P500. Some Historical JKS News: 16/03/2018 – JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD JKS.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $26; 25/04/2018 – JinkoSolar Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 05/04/2018 – JinkoSolar Supplies Modules for America’s Largest Solar PV Plant in Mexico; 17/04/2018 – JinkoSolar Extends Credit Limit with HSBC; 05/04/2018 – JINKOSOLAR SUPPLIES MODULES FOR SOLAR PV PLANT IN MEXICO; 08/03/2018 JinkoSolar Sees 2018 Panel Shipments Rising 30% as Prices Fall; 05/04/2018 – JinkoSolar Supplies Modules to 754-Megawatt Project in Mexico; 22/03/2018 – JinkoSolar 4Q EPS 12c; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 22/03/2018 – JinkoSolar Holding Sees 1Q Module Shipments 1.8-2 Gigawatts

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 3,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 12,559 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45M, down from 15,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $114.87. About 2.10M shares traded or 23.47% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Group Ltd invested in 1.51% or 7.57 million shares. First Citizens Bancshares & has 25,433 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. New York-based Qs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Strs Ohio stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Haverford Trust reported 16,664 shares stake. Glenview Retail Bank Trust Dept owns 0.15% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 3,138 shares. Kentucky Retirement has 0.19% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Illinois-based Savant Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 3.13% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.14% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 2.79M shares. Mechanics Bancorporation Tru Department invested 0.47% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Stephens Ar holds 152,599 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. The New Hampshire-based Hemenway Trust Com Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.1% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Huntington Bancorp has invested 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $341.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,491 shares to 25,839 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,393 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87M for 24.97 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $357.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 10,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).