As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Market Value Rose, Sigma Planning Has Boosted Its Holding by $736,141; Dominion Resources (D) Position Held by Kingfisher Capital Llc

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 7,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 47,537 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, up from 40,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $118.98. About 306,491 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $74.74. About 591,953 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of stock.

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82M and $156.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Advsrs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1,750 shares. Novare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,729 shares. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa has 6,403 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.23% or 203,751 shares in its portfolio. Blue stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sky Inv Grp Inc Ltd Company owns 0.55% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 19,543 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel reported 0.03% stake. Motco reported 52,901 shares. Jolley Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 60,036 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 350 shares in its portfolio. Uss Investment Management Limited has 462,297 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd invested in 0.1% or 4,747 shares. Blair William Com Il owns 52,419 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 42,200 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Smithfield reported 0.11% stake.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 17,263 shares to 12,350 shares, valued at $376,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Comwlth Tr (ONEQ) by 10,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,140 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has invested 1.82% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Cohen And Steers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.63% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Essex Financial Ser Incorporated accumulated 2,595 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 34,883 shares. Segment Wealth holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,101 shares. Coastline Tru reported 29,885 shares. Oakworth Capital invested in 4,080 shares or 0.09% of the stock. The Indiana-based Old Natl State Bank In has invested 0.16% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 3,443 were accumulated by Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Company. Westover Advsr Ltd Com invested in 7,426 shares. Ls Advisors Limited Com holds 0.13% or 20,784 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 129,900 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 41,520 were accumulated by Twin Mgmt Inc.