As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding; As Popular (BPOP) Stock Declined, Price Michael F Cut by $1.78 Million Its Position

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 20,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,342 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, down from 90,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $115.37. About 2.46M shares traded or 45.48% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Popular Inc. (BPOP) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 34,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 265,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Popular Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $54.24. About 453,974 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 19.23% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Noninterest Income $121.5; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR REPORTS EARLY TERMINATION OF FDIC SHARED-LOSS PACTS; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $494,512 activity. 5,000 shares were sold by SEPULVEDA ELI, worth $278,000 on Wednesday, January 30.

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:AMID) by 98,506 shares to 874,005 shares, valued at $4.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banc Of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 37,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raging Cap Management Limited reported 5.14% stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.59% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). 204,724 are held by First Advsrs Lp. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 479,947 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Investec Asset Management North America holds 1.62% or 328,702 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0.02% or 1.38M shares. Ellington Ltd Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,500 shares. 38,259 were reported by Suntrust Banks. The California-based First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.02% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Massachusetts Fin Com Ma holds 38,247 shares. Boston holds 4,725 shares. Clover Partners LP stated it has 22,000 shares. Burney Co stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 30,790 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 38.98% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BPOP’s profit will be $158.50 million for 8.27 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Popular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.96% negative EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $97,118 activity. GROSS PATRICK W sold $33,957 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on Tuesday, January 15. Another trade for 338 shares valued at $31,463 was sold by CLARK FRANK M.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.74M for 26.71 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

