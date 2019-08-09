As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Market Value Rose, Sabal Trust Co Has Boosted by $493,885 Its Position; Westwood Management Lifted Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $515.01. About 7,539 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 4,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 293,343 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.48 million, up from 288,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $118.72. About 19,355 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $4.50 million activity.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Globus Medical (GMED) Q2 Earnings In Line, Revenue View Up – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adidas Slips, Lyft Climbs, Uber Earnings & Why Intuitive Surgical Stock is a Strong Buy | Free Lunch – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ISRG, CXO, UNH – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 13,710 shares to 339,028 shares, valued at $79.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 496,200 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 105,037 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.07% or 726 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.05% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Kornitzer Capital Management Ks has 0.06% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Conestoga Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 365 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 5,114 shares. Acropolis Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 450 shares stake. Capstone Invest Limited reported 778 shares. Edgemoor Advsrs Inc reported 647 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Aimz Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.15% stake. Riverpark Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 1.68% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 1,970 are owned by 1St Source Bancorp. Burns J W And Ny holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,168 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank stated it has 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Putnam Invests Lc holds 264,144 shares.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,117 shares to 14,321 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 22,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 728,151 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).