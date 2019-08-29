As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Market Value Rose, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Trimmed by $2.09 Million Its Stake; Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Cut Its Position in Enersys (ENS) by $590,850

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 20,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 70,342 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, down from 90,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $119.19. About 539,122 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Enersys (ENS) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 9,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The institutional investor held 113,196 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.38 million, down from 122,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Enersys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 94,429 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q EPS $1.27; 16/03/2018 EnerSys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERSYS PRELIM. 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.24; EST. $1.23; 23/04/2018 – EnerSys Announces New Global Technology Center; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY REPORTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.27; 22/03/2018 – EnerSys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.77; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Greek battery maker builds assembly line in Italy to win new business in Europe; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.27; EST. $1.23; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 11,600 shares to 169,211 shares, valued at $11.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) by 51,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

More notable recent EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:ENS – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “EnerSys (NYSE:ENS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caesarstone and Forterra among industrial gainers; Rayonier and The Goldfield among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ENS shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 40.28 million shares or 3.38% less from 41.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,360 are held by Serv Automobile Association. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.04% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 11,500 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt reported 7,200 shares stake. 12,154 were reported by Panagora Asset Management. Point72 Asset Lp reported 5,554 shares. Mondrian Invest Prns Limited invested in 49,464 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. National Bank Of Mellon holds 1.16 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd owns 0.17% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 349,305 shares. 92,556 were reported by Comerica National Bank. Us Fincl Bank De invested 0% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). 4,200 were accumulated by Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia. Blackrock accumulated 4.92 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 118,815 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 128,600 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Management has 0.88% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 34,651 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.02% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 79,900 shares. Moreover, Johnson Fin Grp Inc has 0.02% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund accumulated 0.18% or 7,751 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Company holds 373,255 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Edgestream Prtnrs LP invested in 176,748 shares or 2.69% of the stock. Davis R M Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Great Lakes Advisors Limited Co invested 0.13% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). L S Advsrs reported 1.01% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hillsdale Invest holds 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 45 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Il holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 4,150 shares. Nomura Holdg Inc holds 0.05% or 117,873 shares in its portfolio. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Company reported 22,552 shares stake. 42,290 are held by Boston Private Wealth Lc. Kings Point Capital reported 1.28% stake.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57 million and $239.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 18,250 shares to 86,985 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.