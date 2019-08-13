As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Market Valuation Rose, Synovus Financial Has Cut Stake by $676,607; Washington Trust Company Upped Its Position in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) as Stock Price Declined

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 1,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 20,618 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, up from 18,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $5.51 during the last trading session, reaching $200.32. About 398,842 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $3.63, EST. $3.13; 11/05/2018 – REG-SVB Holdings Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/05/2018 – SVB Fincl Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to Its Bd of Directors; 27/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $308; 22/03/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $284; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q EPS $3.63; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial appoints Weebly CFO to board of directors; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY SHR $3.63

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 6,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 142,802 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.83 million, down from 149,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $119.17. About 701,136 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 16,368 shares to 163,780 shares, valued at $17.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 51,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,377 are held by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 22,793 shares. Keybank Association Oh has 27,040 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lincoln holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 5,577 shares. Department Mb Retail Bank N A holds 0.02% or 1,402 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp has 0.07% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Comerica Savings Bank has 108,015 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Horan Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.14% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc owns 2,302 shares. Florida-based Asset Management Inc has invested 0.44% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Rampart Invest Management Comm Ltd Liability has invested 0.5% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc owns 79,829 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 9,890 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards invested in 2,626 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63M for 26.13 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $199,007 activity.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,883 shares to 406,129 shares, valued at $45.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 16,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,490 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).