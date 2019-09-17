As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Financial Counselors Trimmed Position; Micron Technology (MU) Holder Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Trimmed Stake by $798,000 as Stock Price Rose

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 18.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 94,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63M, down from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $50.15. About 17.50M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript)

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 3,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 89,934 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.38 million, down from 93,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $111.9. About 1.65M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87 million for 24.33 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 31 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 2,206 shares. Paloma Prtn Management Com reported 19,811 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 1,776 were accumulated by Montag A & Associate Inc. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.72% or 1.30M shares. Horan Cap Ltd reported 2,200 shares. The South Carolina-based Colonial Tru Advsrs has invested 1.18% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Guardian Life Insur Of America has 0.02% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Pension invested in 508,166 shares. Senator Investment Gp Limited Partnership owns 685,000 shares. First Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 219,899 shares. First Midwest Comml Bank Division stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Cleararc Cap invested in 0.2% or 5,861 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 152,599 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Trillium Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 92,966 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,760 shares to 32,732 shares, valued at $9.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 6,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $804.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 29,000 shares to 31,000 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Class A by 168,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,701 shares, and has risen its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Consolidated Group Ltd reported 137,584 shares or 2.78% of all its holdings. Global Thematic Prns Limited Liability Co holds 2.66% or 1.29 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). State Street invested in 47.32M shares. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 13.36 million shares. Acadian Asset Ltd has 428,708 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. First Dallas Secs Incorporated holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 15,550 shares. Asset Mgmt One holds 586,608 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 202,147 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. John G Ullman And Assocs has 8,685 shares. Fagan Associate Inc stated it has 28,345 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Captrust Advisors, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,200 shares. 86,432 are owned by Creative Planning. M&T Comml Bank Corp accumulated 0.01% or 47,232 shares.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56 million for 30.58 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.