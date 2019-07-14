As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Market Valuation Rose, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.09 Million; Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Lifted Its Stake in Signature Bank (SBNY) as Market Value Declined

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 20,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,342 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, down from 90,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $117.91. About 1.28 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Signature Bank (SBNY) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.63M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $336.85 million, up from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Signature Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $127.6. About 269,881 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has declined 9.76% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.74M for 27.29 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Dupont Capital Mgmt reported 48,463 shares. Johnson Financial Group Inc has 0.02% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Epoch Invest Prns Inc stated it has 277,524 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, M&T Bank Corporation has 0.14% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Comerica Savings Bank invested in 0.09% or 108,015 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.06% or 494,474 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap has 121,001 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Llc owns 1.37 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Utd Automobile Association accumulated 0.08% or 297,887 shares. Bollard Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 268 shares. Beacon Fincl accumulated 45,902 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.08% or 5.02M shares. Country Club Tru Communications Na invested in 0.03% or 2,355 shares.

