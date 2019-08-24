As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Market Valuation Rose, Lyons Wealth Management Has Lowered Stake; Tompkins Financial Has Cut Holding in Walmart Com (WMT) by $337,032

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 79.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 8,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 11,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $115.93. About 1.94 million shares traded or 10.12% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc Com (WMT) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 3,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 24,418 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, down from 28,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Walmart Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 6.06M shares traded or 3.68% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 28/03/2018 – Walmart Announces New Approach for 2018 Annual Meeting Activities; 09/05/2018 – NASPERS LTD NPNJn.J – ANNOUNCES DISPOSAL OF ITS ENTIRE 11.18% STAKE IN FLIPKART TO US-BASED RETAILER WALMART FOR US$2.2BN; 12/04/2018 – Douglas Busvine: Exclusive: Walmart close to buying majority of Flipkart, deal likely by end-June; 29/05/2018 – ABC News 4: BREAKING: City of Charleston police are on scene of a reported bomb threat at Wal Mart in West Ashley. #chsnews; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- BIDDERS DISCOVER SIZEABLE TAX LIABILITIES IN WALMART BRAZIL OPERATIONS DURING DUE DILIGENCE; 13/05/2018 – Mint: Walmart has long-term plans for Flipkart, an IPO isn’t one of them; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 05/04/2018 – Easter Holiday Helps Lift Wal-Mart de Mexico Sales; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Also in Talks to Sell Majority Stake in Brazil Operations

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $487.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc 500 Grth Idx F (VOOG) by 4,211 shares to 118,567 shares, valued at $18.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership has 150,800 shares. 12,400 are owned by Argent Cap Ltd Liability Company. City Tru Co Fl reported 22,947 shares stake. Advsr Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Rathbone Brothers Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 16,872 shares. Fragasso Group Inc owns 31,143 shares. Orca Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 26,324 shares or 2.93% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Inverness Counsel Llc reported 158,018 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc reported 0.47% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Blair William And Company Il owns 0.31% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 521,408 shares. Moreover, Argent Tru has 1.04% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Asset invested in 117,881 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc owns 91,910 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Duff Phelps Invest Mgmt Communications has invested 0.02% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Headhaul: Dow Is Down – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Momentum And Discipline: The Street Weighs In On Walmart – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart: Untapped Opportunity In Digital Advertising – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), -1.14% tries to bolster its online business – Live Trading News” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Port Report: U.S. Retail Inventories High As Container Rates Retreat – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62M for 25.42 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55M and $35.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 22,200 shares to 75,631 shares, valued at $8.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.