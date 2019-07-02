As Waste Mgmt Del (Put) (WM) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Woodmont Investment Counsel Trimmed Position; As Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Shares Declined, Shareholder Pictet North America Advisors Sa Has Decreased by $625,400 Its Holding

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 46.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 10,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,177 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $726,000, down from 22,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $56.13. About 621,458 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (Put) (WM) by 98.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 24,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 400 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 24,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $115.89. About 1.73 million shares traded or 2.22% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65 billion and $668.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (ELD) by 289,160 shares to 939,975 shares, valued at $32.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 69,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

More notable recent Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Molson Coors On Track To Outperform Beer Peers, Susquehanna Says – Benzinga” published on January 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hexo Stock May Be the Cannabis Industryâ€™s Best-Kept Secret – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Molson Coors Class Action Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Molson Coors Brewing Company â€“ TAP – GlobeNewswire” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Did This Deal Just Make Marijuana Stock HEXO a Bargain? – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rnc Mgmt owns 5,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 1.22M shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Westpac Banking has 29,884 shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Cornercap Invest Counsel stated it has 0.44% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). 33 were reported by Ent Financial. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) holds 0% or 54 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Nomura Holdg Inc has 0% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Fairpointe Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3.36% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.04% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 12,840 shares. Reilly Fincl Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 423 shares. Da Davidson And Communication has invested 0.06% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP).

Analysts await Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.64 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.88 per share. TAP’s profit will be $354.82 million for 8.56 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Molson Coors Brewing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 215.38% EPS growth.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 17,273 shares to 196,808 shares, valued at $21.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 13,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $97,118 activity. 365 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) shares with value of $33,957 were sold by GROSS PATRICK W. CLARK FRANK M sold 338 shares worth $31,463.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.74M for 26.83 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Sandler Cap Management has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Kings Point Management stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Axa has invested 0.22% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Aperio Ltd Com holds 375,150 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Company accumulated 0.14% or 3,600 shares. Ipswich Mgmt Com stated it has 0.14% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 30,828 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Aull And Monroe Invest reported 1.38% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hudock invested in 0.07% or 1,839 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Com owns 5,485 shares. Tuttle Tactical has invested 0.07% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 14,811 are owned by Cadence Management Lc. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora invested in 3,366 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).