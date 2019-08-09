As Waste Mgmt Del Com (WM) Stock Value Rose, Stoneridge Investment Partners Cut Stake; As Nrg Energy (NRG) Market Valuation Declined, Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Lowered Position

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (WM) by 62.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 3,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 1,927 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200,000, down from 5,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.47. About 1.37 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 53.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia sold 16,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 14,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $599,000, down from 30,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.47% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $35.12. About 4.76 million shares traded or 31.80% up from the average. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – REPRICED $1.872 BLN TERM LOAN B DUE JUNE 2023; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 18/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 2nd time since Apr-2017. (published 31-Jan); 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -RETIRING DIRECTORS ARE WALT YOUNG, EVAN SILVERSTEIN AND BARRY SMITHERMAN; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Exits Position in NRG Energy; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Net $279M; 04/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $339.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 47,298 shares to 96,199 shares, valued at $4.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge by 66,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Colorado-based Shine Advisory Inc has invested 0.08% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 608,559 shares stake. Quadrant Capital owns 17,543 shares. Parkside Bancshares & Tru accumulated 1,484 shares. City Holdings owns 38,966 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Bb&T accumulated 96,846 shares. First Midwest Retail Bank Tru Division holds 16,495 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.14% or 31.19 million shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corporation holds 23,400 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd holds 176 shares. Page Arthur B holds 0.19% or 2,140 shares in its portfolio. Wade G W Inc owns 1.58% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 160,898 shares. Asset Management One Co invested 0.17% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Forest Hill Limited Liability Com reported 5,606 shares stake. Carroll Assoc Inc invested in 0.01% or 1,071 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $496.71 million for 25.98 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 33,561 shares to 115,793 shares, valued at $10.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).