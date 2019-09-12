As Waste Mgmt Del Com (WM) Stock Rose, Orleans Capital Management Raised Its Position; As Bce (BCE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Uss Investment Management LTD Trimmed Holding

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (WM) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 4,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 17,590 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 12,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $113.22. About 102,338 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 14.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 40,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 232,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.56M, down from 273,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.51 billion market cap company. It closed at $48.43 lastly. It is down 6.77% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.07% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bb&T invested in 95,509 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va reported 99,986 shares. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated holds 314 shares. Regent Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,200 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd owns 173,058 shares. Wellington Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 477,472 shares. Private Trust Na has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Assetmark has invested 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hudock Cap Group Limited Liability Company owns 1,848 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.08% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.43% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 1.75 million shares. Vestor Capital Limited holds 30,333 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.33% or 568,816 shares.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $132.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 16,395 shares to 5,075 shares, valued at $277,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 9,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,071 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc. Com (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Reasons Why There’s Money to Be Made in the Garbage Market – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newborn Portfolio Update: Waste Management Transferred In – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Waste Management: Q2 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 4.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.74 per share. BCE’s profit will be $637.80 million for 17.05 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 563,156 shares to 1.91M shares, valued at $177.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 20,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ).

More notable recent BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Forget Recession: 2 Top Stocks to Buy and Hold – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Stocks for High-Yield Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BCE launches C$550M debt offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Retirees: How to Earn $529 Per Month in Tax-Free Passive Income – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: BCE (USA) or Shopify (USA)? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 27, 2019.