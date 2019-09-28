As Waste Mgmt Del Com (WM) Stock Rose, Churchill Management Cut Stake by $1.61 Million; As Unilever N V (UN) Share Price Declined, Holder Mar Vista Investment Partners Has Cut Position

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (WM) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 13,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 166,071 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.16 million, down from 180,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $113.59. About 1.59 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc sold 48,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 2.08M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $126.31M, down from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $60.02. About 1.02 million shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 16/03/2018 – Unilever has chosen to protect itself from British capitalism; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER CEO: EU MIGRATION TO U.K. POST-BREXIT ‘SERIOUS ISSUE’; 15/03/2018 – Unilever says moving HQ from UK `nothing to do with Brexit’; 15/03/2018 – The Cable – Theresa May, Unilever & Toys R Us; 15/05/2018 – Schmidt’s Naturals, a personal care products company owned by Unilever, now accepts bitcoin for online payments. #CNBCcrypto; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER SAYS HARISH MANWANI TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER SAYS ALL RESOLUTIONS APPROVED AT AGM; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q TOTAL COSTS 71.8B RUPEES; 14/03/2018 – UNILEVER IS SAID TO FAVOR SOLE BASE IN NETHERLANDS OVER U.K; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s Pitkethly: Brexit Wasn’t a Factor in Company Choosing Netherlands

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Rus 1000 Grw Etf (IWF) by 14,259 shares to 2.23 million shares, valued at $350.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Avery Dennison Corp Com (NYSE:AVY).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Waste Management Stock Has a Real Tailwind Behind It – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waste Management: Trading At A 20%+ Premium – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Can Waste Management Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Have To Love Waste Management, Inc.’s (NYSE:WM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caprock stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Citigroup has invested 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Trust Of Virginia Va stated it has 1.5% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hilltop Holdg reported 3,978 shares. Webster State Bank N A reported 440 shares. Agf Investments owns 2.62% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 1.87 million shares. Walter And Keenan Fin Consulting Mi Adv accumulated 0.13% or 2,600 shares. Asset Inc owns 29,519 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 25,922 were reported by Blue Chip Prns. Donaldson Mgmt Limited Liability owns 11,904 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Us Natl Bank De holds 0.07% or 203,294 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% or 3,552 shares. Joel Isaacson And Communication Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.16 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Johnson Grp Inc has 0.02% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87M for 24.69 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.