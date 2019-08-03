As Waste Mgmt Del Com (WM) Market Value Rose, Holder Orleans Capital Management Boosted Stake; Bank Of America (BAC) Shareholder International Value Advisers Has Boosted Position

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 2.53 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 10.44 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.05 million, up from 7.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 53.56 million shares traded or 12.28% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC – ON MARCH 22, CO ENTERED INTO TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER – CO IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH BOFA MERRILL LYNCH WITH RESPECT TO NEW DEBT FACILITY TO REFINANCE EXISTING DEBT OBLIGATIONS; 27/03/2018 – BofA Must Defend $542 Million Lawsuit Tied to FDIC Risk Rule; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 12% This Year, BofA Leads; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V. Files Annual Financial Report; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Bank of America’s U.S. RMBS Servicer Ratings; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 20; 18/04/2018 – Intersect ENT Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (WM) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 3,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 12,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 9,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $116.73. About 1.61 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 32,716 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Macquarie Gp Inc accumulated 8.51 million shares or 1.51% of the stock. Cibc Asset accumulated 42,078 shares. Moreover, Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.45% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). New York-based Estabrook Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Webster Comml Bank N A holds 440 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot Inc has invested 0.36% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Allstate holds 0.14% or 50,846 shares in its portfolio. Tompkins Financial has 40,826 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. 7,061 were reported by Spinnaker Tru. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Clifford Swan Counsel has 0.01% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 1,977 shares. Element Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 18,802 shares. Capital Guardian Tru reported 0.02% stake.

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61 billion and $2.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKB) by 8,951 shares to 288,507 shares, valued at $57.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Inc. Series A by 92,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.65M shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKA).