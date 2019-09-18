As Waste Management (WM) Valuation Rose, Holder Great Lakes Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $389,045; Hms Holdings (HMSY) Position Upped by Sectoral Asset Management Inc

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (HMSY) by 22.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 56,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The hedge fund held 311,278 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.08M, up from 254,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $37.2. About 76,981 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 25/04/2018 – HMS PUT UNDER REVIEW AT VTB CAPITAL; 10/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L -SIGNED THREE EXPORT CONTRACTS FOR DELIVERY OF PUMPING EQUIPMENT FOR A POWER PLANT, LOCATED IN SOUTH ASIA; 04/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $141.4M, EST. $130.3M; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – HMS BERGBAU AG INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF STAKE TO FINANCE PREPARATIONS FOR COAL MINING IN ORZESZE, POLAND; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 ORDER INTAKE: RUB 65.5 BN (+61% YOY); 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q EPS 7c; 25/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L : VTB CAPITAL PLACES RATING UNDER REVIEW, PREVIOUSLY BUY; 24/04/2018 – HMS NETWORKS AB HMSN.ST – TARGETS A LONG-TERM ANNUAL GROWTH OF 20 % PER ANNUM AND AN OPERATING MARGIN OF MORE THAN 20; 24/04/2018 – REG-HMS Networks: Interim report 2018, January — March; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 REVENUE: RUB 44.4 BN (+7% YOY)

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 3,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 50,861 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.87M, down from 54,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $113.56. About 279,704 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87 million for 24.69 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Counselors has invested 0.42% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Van Eck Assoc reported 30,784 shares. Churchill accumulated 166,071 shares. Ent Services holds 1,082 shares. Argent Trust has 0.1% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 8,234 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 6,257 shares or 0% of the stock. Td Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 80 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.12% or 1.16 million shares in its portfolio. Kcm Advsrs Limited Liability invested 1.37% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Scotia accumulated 0.25% or 175,273 shares. British Columbia holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 132,190 shares. 3,636 are owned by Burney. First Bancorp Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Serv reported 2,640 shares. 8,686 were reported by Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd. Rowland Inv Counsel Adv holds 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 7,939 shares.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9,333 shares to 21,608 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 190,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 794,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Hospitality Reit Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $836.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 237,872 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $37.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Therapeutics I (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 12,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,638 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX).

