As Waste Management (WM) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Cambridge Trust Company Has Upped Holding; As Laboratory Amer Hldgs Com New (LH) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Cut Its Stake by $404,320

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 12.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 3,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,866 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 24,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $116.48. About 1.05M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (LH) by 43.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 2,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,420 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 6,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $177.78. About 366,819 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LabCorp quarterly profit falls 5.4 pct; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Transaction With Europe’s Eurofins Is Expected to Close in the Third Quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Bd Authorized an Increase in Total Shr Repurchase Program to Total of $1.0 B; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%; 20/03/2018 – lnterpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP SAYS CO, MOUNT SINAI ENTERED INTO CONTRACT THAT WILL “ENHANCE” LAB OPERATIONS AT EACH OF MOUNT SINAI’S 7 ACUTE CARE HOSPITALS – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – LabCorp and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Create Comprehensive Laboratory Collaboration; 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Didn’t Disclose Further Terms of Deal Witth Eurofin

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $471.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 2,529 shares to 6,579 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co Cl A (NYSE:SMG) by 4,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Dj Wilshire Small Cap Value Etf.

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.90 EPS, down 2.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.98 per share. LH’s profit will be $285.64M for 15.33 P/E if the $2.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.69% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $692,993 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Williams R Sanders sold $152,586.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,991 shares to 80,284 shares, valued at $16.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 29,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,037 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $97,118 activity. $33,957 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) was sold by GROSS PATRICK W. 338 shares valued at $31,698 were sold by POPE JOHN C on Tuesday, January 15.