As Waste Management (WM) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Agf Investments Has Decreased Its Holding; Plains All American Pipeline L (PAA) Shareholder Chickasaw Capital Management Lifted Its Position

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline L (PAA) by 19.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 1.57 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The hedge fund held 9.78 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $238.25M, up from 8.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Plains All American Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 2.02M shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 424,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 1.87 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $215.99M, down from 2.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $114.95. About 1.11M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners Lp by 569,111 shares to 5.39M shares, valued at $111.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Midstream Partners Lp by 898,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp Ltd P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold PAA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 341.63 million shares or 4.73% more from 326.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgemoor Investment Inc reported 13,890 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd has invested 0.14% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Mcmillion Capital Mngmt holds 0.03% or 2,150 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). 14.28 million are owned by Brookfield Asset Management. Alphamark Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Fiduciary Fincl Services Of The Southwest Tx has 25,749 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Huntington Retail Bank owns 58,886 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corp holds 176,179 shares. Salem Counselors has 308 shares. Hightower Ser Lta stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Fdx owns 0.02% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 21,208 shares. Ent Service has invested 0.01% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Moreover, Gradient Invs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 11 shares.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) by 43,412 shares to 452,249 shares, valued at $24.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marketaxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.86M for 24.99 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kempen Mgmt Nv invested in 0.12% or 12,122 shares. 27,101 are owned by Mckinley Carter Wealth. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 77,813 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Allsquare Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,977 shares. Moreover, Mondrian Partners has 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 469 shares. Palladium Partners Ltd holds 0.04% or 4,741 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Sol owns 5,500 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Moreover, Regions Fincl Corporation has 0.95% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Mitsubishi Ufj has 0.31% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Ellington Gru Lc holds 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 1,800 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank invested in 128,144 shares. Bangor Fincl Bank accumulated 3,672 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

