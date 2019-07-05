As Waste Management (WM) Stock Value Rose, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Cut Its Position; Capital Counsel Trimmed Position in Red Hat Com (RHT) by $1.46 Million as Share Value Rose

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 19,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,653 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.38M, down from 177,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $116.46. About 644,000 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (RHT) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 605,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61 million, down from 613,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $187.82. About 468,816 shares traded. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 81C; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 22/05/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SAYS TATA COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED RED HAT CLOUD SUITE TO HELP ENHANCE ITS IZO PRIVATE CLOUD SERVICE; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $453.57M for 26.96 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $97,118 activity. Another trade for 338 shares valued at $31,463 was sold by CLARK FRANK M. 338 shares were sold by POPE JOHN C, worth $31,698.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KeyBanc Has ‘Greater Confidence’ In Waste Management’s Leadership Team – Benzinga” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Smart Dividend Stocks for the Rest of the Year – Investorplace.com” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 A-Rated Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha has 0.53% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 75,043 shares. Mengis Management Incorporated accumulated 10,540 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management LP holds 0.18% or 130,460 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd has invested 0.17% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 32,716 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Braun Stacey Assocs reported 1.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Raab Moskowitz Asset Ltd owns 20,317 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mariner Ltd Liability has 0.27% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 181,162 shares. Davenport And Ltd Liability stated it has 26,778 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 6,297 shares. Quadrant Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 17,543 shares. Stadion Money Mgmt Limited Com holds 9,759 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd stated it has 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Garrison Asset Management Limited stated it has 2.63% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 5,614 shares to 32,161 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 55,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 481,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “What to watch today: Dow to rise, Iran shoots down US drone, and Slack to debut on NYSE – CNBC” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM: Big Blue Is A Big Short – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM: Big Blue Preparing For The Next Chapter In Cloud – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 219 shares. 5,000 are held by Fairfield Bush &. Ent Fin Ser Corp invested in 1,024 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Westfield Cap Mgmt LP owns 0.08% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 60,656 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd has 2.22 million shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd owns 546,316 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 116,803 shares. First Long Island Invsts Limited Company invested in 0.06% or 2,342 shares. Sei Invests reported 139,299 shares. Moreover, Jennison Assoc Ltd has 0.73% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Farmers Bankshares owns 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 21 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Swiss State Bank owns 590,115 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 11,695 shares.

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.91 million for 62.61 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.