As Waste Management (WM) Stock Value Rose, Holder Advisors Preferred Has Cut Its Holding; Viking Fund Management Has Upped Targa Resources (TRGP) Stake by $5.17 Million

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.35. About 1.04 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Resources (TRGP) by 350% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 126,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 162,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.73M, up from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $36.12. About 3.49M shares traded or 53.79% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural (NYSE:PXD) by 61,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $9.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,000 shares, and cut its stake in Westlake Chemica (NYSE:WLK).

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration Etf by 29,980 shares to 52,280 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Corporate Bond Etf.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $479.29 million for 26.17 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

