As Waste Management (WM) Stock Rose, Private Trust Co Decreased Its Holding; Dsam Partners Llp Has Boosted Stake in First Solar (FSLR) by $650,000 as Shares Rose

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 53.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 6,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 5,932 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $684,000, down from 12,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $115.26. About 955,725 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The hedge fund held 85,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.58 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $65.46. About 398,140 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR EXPECTS NEW OHIO FACTORY WILL ADD 500 JOBS; 04/05/2018 – JA Solar to Supply 8.1MW of Mono PERC Modules to First Solar Power Plant Utilizing PERC Modules in Brazil; 15/05/2018 – NEXTracker and First Solar Collaborate on Series 6 Mounting Technology for Over 600 MW of New Projects in U.S; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Sales $2.45B-$2.65B; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO ‘VERY CONFIDENT’ FOR 40 PERCENT COST REDUCTION; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR EXPANSION WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $400 MLN, WITH A WORKFORCE OF ABOUT 500 ASSOCIATES; 25/04/2018 – Exclusive – First Solar approaches banks for Aussie project; 01/05/2018 – First Solar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO MARK WIDMAR COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

More notable recent First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Short Sellers Avoid Solar, Jump on Some Alt Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First Solar to power Microsoft Arizona data centers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First Solar Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The U.S. Solar Industry Shows Resilience in 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold FSLR shares while 89 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 61.00 million shares or 0.48% less from 61.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.09% or 35,553 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 90,915 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 1.44 million shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Management Ltd has 0.1% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). 32,466 were reported by Raymond James Advsr. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 104,918 shares or 0% of the stock. Essex Invest Management Ltd has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 1,385 shares. Luminus Mngmt Lc has invested 0.39% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). The Kentucky-based Field And Main Bankshares has invested 0.55% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Scott And Selber invested in 37,836 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 1,088 shares. Encompass Capital Advsr Ltd Company holds 1.43% or 363,171 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Commercial Bank invested in 44,229 shares. Cambridge Tru, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,412 shares.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $804.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 54,313 shares to 172,560 shares, valued at $15.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc by 224,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,269 shares, and cut its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.88M for 25.06 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $495.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp. (NYSE:SYK) by 2,905 shares to 21,250 shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Barclay 1 (SHY) by 6,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,288 shares, and has risen its stake in U. S. Bancorp New (NYSE:USB).