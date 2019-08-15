As Waste Management (WM) Stock Rose, Great Lakes Advisors Lifted Stake; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Stock Value Declined, Highland Capital Management LP Has Lowered by $364,000 Its Holding

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 18,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $421.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $162.06. About 20.22M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health Information Technology: To Acquire Alibaba Holding Unit Ali JK Medical Products for HK$10.6 Billion; 12/04/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS WP.UL IN TALKS TO INVEST IN $8 BLN FUNDRAISING ROUND FOR CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY REVENUE RMB 2.44 BLN VS RMB 475.1 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba expands cross-border e-commerce in Southeast Asia; 09/04/2018 – US News: China’s SenseTime Valued at $4.5 Billion After Alibaba-Led Funding; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding Sees FY19 Revenue Growth Topping 60%; 07/03/2018 – Lazada’s new seller-friendly measures a boon for entrepreneurs; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT 000516.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENTS ON MEDICAL RELATED PROJECTS WITH ALIBABA CHINA, ITS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 19/03/2018 – Lazada Gets Another $2 Billion From Alibaba, Appoints New CEO; 15/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce and technology giant Alibaba Group is planning for a stock listing in China, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 26.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 11,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 54,244 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64 million, up from 42,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 2.39M shares traded or 40.23% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:CME) by 27,066 shares to 17,703 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 9,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,846 shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Waste Management: Trading At A 20%+ Premium – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Waste Management Scoops Up 5% Revenue Growth – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks Peter Lynch Would Love – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management Inc (WM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Brookstone Capital Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 4,639 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Parametric Port Associate Lc has 0.12% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, A D Beadell Counsel has 0.35% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). The Illinois-based Tru Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A has invested 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Oakbrook Ltd Liability holds 0.18% or 28,375 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 81,613 shares. Buckhead Lc owns 12,300 shares. The Michigan-based Regal Invest Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.42% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). L & S Advsr Inc has 72,022 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. First Republic Management holds 0.14% or 257,771 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 200 shares. United Cap Advisers Lc owns 32,430 shares. Hilltop invested in 3,412 shares.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba gains a bull on seasonality – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Market Remains On Edge As Tensions Between U.S., China Continue – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) reportedly plans a second listing in Hong Kong – Live Trading News” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba: Too Cheap For Too Long – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What Alibaba’s Second HK Listing Means – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Si Finl Group Inc Md (NASDAQ:SIFI) by 81,457 shares to 110,721 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI).