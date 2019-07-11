As Waste Management (WM) Stock Rose, Beacon Financial Group Cut Holding; Valicenti Advisory Services Lowered Stake in Northrop Grumman (NOC) by $309,081 as Stock Value Rose

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 13.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 7,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,902 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, down from 53,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $117.11. About 1.04 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold 1,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,360 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, down from 17,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $325.59. About 263,598 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 7.60% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 28/03/2018 – CORRECT: NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Sales About $27B; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Segment Operating Income $762M; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top secret Zuma satellite; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 9% TO $1.20/SHR; 17/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS NORTHROP GRUMMAN ‘A-2’ SHORT-TERM RATING; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Northrop Grumman; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP QTRLY AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SALES OF $3,280 MLN, UP 10 PCT; 30/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Rating To Northrop Grumman’s New Commercial Paper Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aldebaran Finance, a Tennessee-based fund reported 5,415 shares. Hennessy Advisors owns 9,300 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Jag Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 800 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va accumulated 2,075 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Kistler reported 127 shares. British Columbia Inv Management Corporation, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 30,860 shares. Captrust Fin holds 4,616 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 755 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dana Invest Advisors Inc holds 4,719 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Psagot Inv House Limited holds 0% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) or 420 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 27,926 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 5,648 shares. Cwm Limited Com invested in 20,784 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 40 are held by Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 275 shares.

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.64 earnings per share, up 18.07% or $0.71 from last year’s $3.93 per share. NOC’s profit will be $783.64 million for 17.54 P/E if the $4.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual earnings per share reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Joel Isaacson Lc has invested 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 69,919 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Sandhill Cap Prtn Ltd Company reported 10,557 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 2,660 shares. Columbia Asset reported 10,529 shares. 853,443 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corporation. Fayez Sarofim holds 0% or 3,812 shares in its portfolio. Private Asset Inc holds 0.04% or 2,266 shares in its portfolio. Wade G W Incorporated holds 160,898 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Bb&T invested in 96,846 shares. Ballentine Prns Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Fosun reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Buckhead Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 157,653 shares. Daiwa Securities Group invested in 0.02% or 26,776 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $461.80M for 27.11 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $97,118 activity. $31,698 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) was sold by POPE JOHN C. Another trade for 338 shares valued at $31,463 was made by CLARK FRANK M on Tuesday, January 15.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (IJNK) by 27,052 shares to 38,122 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield (VYM) by 5,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr.