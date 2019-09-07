As Waste Management (WM) Stock Rose, Advisors Preferred Has Cut Its Stake by $821,219; Ledyard National Bank Raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Position by $3.82 Million

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) by 3884.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 9,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 9,563 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $292. About 556,861 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 23/04/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SEEKS COMPENSATORY AND TRIPLE DAMAGES FOR RENEGERON’S ALLEGED WILLFUL PATENT INFRINGEMENT, IN A LAWSUIT FILED WITH THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT IN MANHATTAN; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi’s Dupixent Drug Meets Endpoints for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Sever; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI TO CUT DRUG PRICE, TARGET HIGH-RISK PATIENTS; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS NOVN.S FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST REGENERON REGN.O OVER LATTER’S MANUFACTURING OF EYLEA, ZALTRAP — COURT FILING

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $119.33. About 884,978 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Waste Management (WM) Reports Election of William B. Plummer to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Industrial Stocks to Buy for a Strong U.S. Economy – Investorplace.com” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $488.93M for 25.94 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active (MINT) by 14,840 shares to 21,840 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ssga Ultra Short Term Bond Etf (ULST) by 23,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams owns 3,138 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. The Kentucky-based Parthenon Ltd has invested 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Kcm Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 197,776 shares. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.1% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Mcf Advsr has 0.05% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,775 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Mitsubishi Ufj Bk reported 0.19% stake. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 8,686 shares. First Comml Bank Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based fund reported 1,954 shares. 1,977 were accumulated by Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability. 47,928 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Corp has 33,765 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,420 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Korea Inv Corp reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S&P 500 Movers: REGN, BR – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biotech Stock Roundup: REGN Wins Against AMGN, VRTX to Acquire Semma & More – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Regeneron (REGN) Down 5.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Alnylam Adds on Sales, Looks to Pipeline for Further Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “REGN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 12, 2019.