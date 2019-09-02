As Waste Management (WM) Stock Rose, Advisors Preferred Decreased Holding by $821,219; Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Raised Its Position in Valero Energy New (VLO) by $346,332

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.35. About 1.15 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 4,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 71,986 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, up from 67,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $75.28. About 2.47 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refining Segment Operating Income $922M; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS BEGINS PLANNED TEXAS CITY REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL WHILE REPAIRING ALKY UNIT; 20/04/2018 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 04/05/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY ALKYLATION UNIT MAY BE SHUT THROUGH Q3 2018; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE CONTAINED -CITY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT RINS EXPENSE TO BE BETWEEN $500 MLN AND $600 MLN THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Michael S. Ciskowski to Retire as Financial Chief, Effective May 3; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY- EXPECT RETAIL GASOLINE DEMAND TO BE HIT IF CRUDE RISES TO $80-$100 PER BARREL – CONF CALL; 30/04/2018 – The combined company that would leapfrog Valero Energy as the largest U.S. refiner by capacity; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “T Boone Pickens’ BP Capital Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Gained 59% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gasoline And Valero Head Into The Offseason – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 10,499 shares to 24,344 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 40,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.87 million shares, and cut its stake in Eversource Energy.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 189,470 are held by Wilsey Asset Management. Bank Of America De has invested 0.08% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Hl Financial Services Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 22,553 shares. Loudon Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.96% or 8,466 shares. Bartlett And Communications Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). E&G Advisors LP stated it has 7,200 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora reported 1.49% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Cleararc Capital accumulated 10,118 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Com has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Jennison Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur owns 0.03% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 2,800 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested in 0.01% or 1,210 shares. Moreover, First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.45% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 68,795 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 13,968 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2021 Corporate Bond Etf by 65,950 shares to 240,150 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration Etf by 29,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Corporate Bond Etf.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.37 million for 25.95 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.