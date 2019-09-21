As Waste Management (WM) Stock Price Rose, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Trimmed Stake by $22.65 Million; Parker Hannifin (PH) Stake Maintained by Quantbot Technologies Lp

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 9.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 196,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 1.79M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $206.06 million, down from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.28. About 1.39M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 86.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 6,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The hedge fund held 13,367 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27M, up from 7,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $177.04. About 988,548 shares traded or 17.72% up from the average. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 21/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has Annual Rev of About $60M; 19/04/2018 – PARKER RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 76C/SHR VS 66C/SHR; 07/03/2018 – Parker Hannifin Reiterates Expectations of Ending FY18 With 6.5% Organic Sales Growth; 18/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Had Seen FY18 Cont Ops EPS $7.38-EPS $7.7; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corporation; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corp

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $999.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 9,474 shares to 43,857 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tcf Financial Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 49,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,217 shares, and cut its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 0.07% more from 98.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Savings Bank invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Howe & Rusling stated it has 278 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sageworth Trust holds 0.01% or 700 shares. Pension holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 176,390 shares. Dean Invest Limited Liability invested in 4,656 shares. Nordea Invest Management invested in 50,800 shares. Rampart Invest Company Llc holds 5,529 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0.03% or 237,990 shares in its portfolio. Anchor Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 56,644 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 6,105 shares in its portfolio. Fruth Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 7,600 shares. Novare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Sector Pension Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 171,958 shares. 166,734 are held by Citadel Advisors Ltd Com. Aristotle Cap Management Lc invested in 2.30 million shares.

More notable recent Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (NYSE:PH) Earnings Grow Over The Next Few Years? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Investigate P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) At US$14.09? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “We Think Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Parker Hannifin Completes Acquisition of Exotic Metals Forming Company – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $475,174 activity.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Best Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “4 Recession/Trade War Proof Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners Going Forward – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Can Waste Management Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? – The Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $489.58 million for 25.06 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.