As Waste Management (WM) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Westchester Capital Management Has Lowered Position; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $2.62 Million; Share Price Rose

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 13,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 76,854 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60M, down from 90,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $949.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $214.57. About 21.58M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – EU: Concerned Apple May Access Sensitive Data About Customers of Music-Streaming Rivals; 23/04/2018 – EU Opens In-Depth Probe Into Apple’s Purchase of Shazam; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27th event focused on education; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – IPHONE 8, IPHONE 8 PLUS RED SPECIAL EDITION TO BE AVAILABLE IN 64GB AND 256GB MODELS STARTING AT APPLE RETAIL PRICE OF $699 FROM APPLE.COM; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple ordered to pay half a billion dollars in damages to patent troll; 13/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google, Apple and Facebook are signing a relatively new type of deal that supports new U.S. renewable energy projects; 21/03/2018 – Apple Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Apple Said to Work on Touchless Control iPhone Screen (Video); 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 97,186 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 100,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $117.7. About 958,242 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.94 million for 25.59 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,366 are owned by Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 3,774 shares. Chesley Taft & Assocs Lc owns 11,133 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 0% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 22,793 shares. Tdam Usa Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 14,177 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 0.26% stake. National Bank has invested 0.26% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Prudential Public Ltd accumulated 28,626 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Robecosam Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 110,000 shares. Brown Advisory Lc holds 2,479 shares. Moreover, Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.18% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,534 shares. Howard Management has invested 2.06% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 8,562 are held by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Oxbow Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 8,448 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52 billion for 18.95 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.