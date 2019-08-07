As Waste Management (WM) Stock Price Rose, Parnassus Investments Lowered Its Holding; Zwj Investment Counsel Has Lifted Apple (AAPL) Stake by $4.63 Million

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 131,243 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.93M, up from 106,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $949.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $199.04. About 29.91 million shares traded or 8.66% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Apple’s New $100 Billion Stock Buyback Plan Is Consistent With “Net Cash Neutral” Policy; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion in cash to the US could be a big boost for investors; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million From Samsung in Damages Retrial; 17/04/2018 – AMTD: INVESTORS CAN CONNECT WITH CO. USING APPLE MESSAGES; 27/03/2018 – Apple could unveil a 13-inch Retina MacBook and a cheaper 9.7-inch iPad; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime; 12/03/2018 – Apple inks deal to buy the ‘Netflix of magazines’; 06/04/2018 – Photos: The Saudi Crown Prince met with tech VIPs this week in Silicon Valley, including Sergey Brin and Magic Leap’s CEO Up next: Apple CEO Tim Cook; 04/05/2018 – “Tech is having a good day and obviously Apple is helping. The Warren Buffett headlines have helped give momentum to share prices,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 0.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 3,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 5.88 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $610.65 million, down from 5.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $116.85. About 1.45 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 200,000 shares to 2.30M shares, valued at $131.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 100,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co. (NYSE:MKC).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $496.20 million for 25.63 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability has 3,889 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Company invested in 46 shares or 0% of the stock. Park Avenue Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,499 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Braun Stacey Inc owns 147,378 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Sandhill Cap Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 10,557 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt owns 0.11% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 667,533 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia owns 78,159 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc holds 522 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 107,277 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.15% or 685,829 shares in its portfolio. 11,041 were accumulated by Veritable L P. Invesco Limited stated it has 3.43M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Com Mi Adv has 0.12% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Burney accumulated 6,640 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life has invested 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

