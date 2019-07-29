As Waste Management (WM) Stock Price Rose, Holder Garrison Financial Has Trimmed Position by $857,475; As Douglas Emmett (DEI) Stock Price Rose, Honeywell International Increased Holding

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 14.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,860 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, down from 56,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $118.5. About 1.85M shares traded or 13.86% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM)

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) by 32.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 18,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,724 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, up from 57,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Douglas Emmett Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $41.32. About 858,802 shares traded or 13.65% up from the average. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 8.23% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.80% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 21/05/2018 – PLAYTECH PLC PTEC.L – RECEIVED FORMAL CONSENT TO TRANSACTION FROM AGENZIA DELLE DOGANE E DEI MONOPOLI, ITALIAN GAMING REGULATORY AUTHORITY; 22/03/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS CONFIRMS TARGETS FOR BAD LOAN REDUCTION, COST CUTS AND TIMELINE FOR BAD LOAN SECURITISATION; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.98 TO $2.04, EST. $1.99; 06/04/2018 – UBI BANCA CEO SAYS BANK TWO YEARS AGO DECIDED AGAINST POTENTIAL OFFER FOR MONTE DEI PASCHI BUT IF LENDER WERE ASKED TO LOOK AT IT AGAIN A NEW ASSESSMENT WOULD BE NECESSARY; 04/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS SALE OF ITS NPL RECOVERY PLATFORM JULIET TO BE COMPLETED BY THE END OF THIS MONTH; 11/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml SAYS STARTED PROCESS TO SELL 2.6-3.0 BLN EUROS IN BAD LOANS THIS YR; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT INC QTRLY FFO OF $0.49 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ENGINEERS UNION: DOUGLAS EMMETT HLDRS SHOULDN’T VOTE FOR O’HERN; 09/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml – TODAY RECEIVED RESIGNATION FROM POSITION OF ALTERNATE STATUTORY AUDITOR; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI – TRANSITIONAL CET1 RATIO 14.4 PCT AT END-MARCH VS 14.8 PCT AT END-2017

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Sm Cap (SCHA) by 18,698 shares to 42,932 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 3,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Waste Management: Trading At A 20%+ Premium – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Companies Building the Circular Economy – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Peter Lynch Would Love – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $484.23 million for 25.99 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Capital Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.13% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Girard Prtn stated it has 3,477 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 0.59% or 22,048 shares. Orrstown Services reported 5,832 shares. The New York-based Bessemer Ltd Com has invested 0.7% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). M&R Capital Mgmt holds 401 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 1,035 shares. Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.08% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Tru Of Vermont has invested 0.16% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd holds 0.5% or 57,188 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Ftb stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Earnest Partners Lc holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc holds 8,319 shares. Rothschild Il reported 34,523 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold DEI shares while 79 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 153.98 million shares or 1.34% less from 156.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Plc has 10,800 shares. Principal Financial Grp holds 717,433 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Morgan Stanley has 172,186 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 50,129 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.06% or 32,700 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has 219,829 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Connable Office Inc reported 7,140 shares. Lasalle Inv Mngmt Secs Limited Liability Co reported 85,514 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Ltd Com has 0% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Parkside Financial Bank And Tru owns 17 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc has invested 0.09% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Pnc Services Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Schroder Inv Gru, Maine-based fund reported 1.35 million shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability owns 771,852 shares.

More notable recent Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Teradyne, Inc. (TER) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Great REITs to Buy as Inflation Surges – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2018. More interesting news about Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Douglas Emmett (DEI) Could Be a Great Choice – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.