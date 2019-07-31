As Waste Management (WM) Stock Price Rose, Hartford Investment Management Co Has Upped Its Holding; Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Trimmed Stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) as Share Price Declined

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, down from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $182.29. About 1.42 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 123.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 74,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 135,290 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.06 million, up from 60,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $117. About 1.11M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Value Et (IWD) by 15,229 shares to 9,361 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waste Management: Trading At A 20%+ Premium – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Waste Management Scoops Up 5% Revenue Growth – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “2 Companies Building the Circular Economy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “National Security Concerns May Obstruct The United Technologies-Raytheon Merger – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raytheon, DARPA complete key hypersonic weapon design review – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raytheon on the rise after strong Q2 beat, upsized full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Raytheon Stock Dips As Market Has Second Thoughts on UTC Merger of Equals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies and Raytheon: What Investors Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Lawrence Taylor W sold 10,023 shares worth $1.84 million. On Wednesday, February 13 Wood Michael J sold $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 3,501 shares.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,000 shares to 22,000 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.