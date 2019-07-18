As Waste Management (WM) Stock Price Rose, Advisors Preferred Decreased Position by $821,219; Eqt Com (EQT) Shareholder Mitchell Group Trimmed Its Holding by $681,600

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Eqt Corporation Com (EQT) by 26.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 34,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,709 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, down from 126,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Eqt Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $15.27. About 3.39 million shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 23.45% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 11/05/2018 – EQT Credit and Ardian Private Debt Provide Financing for Hg’s Investment in MediFox; 30/04/2018 – EQT Sells Global Industrial Automation Co Piab to Investor AB Unit; 16/05/2018 – EQT TO HAVE 53% IN MERGED SIVANTOS, WIDEX COMPANY: FAZ; 11/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Credit and Ardian Private Debt provide financing for Hgs investment in MediFox; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EACH HOLDER OF COMMON UNIT OF RMP WILL RECEIVE 0.3319 UNITS OF EQM, REPRESENTING EQUITY VALUE OF $2.1 BLN; 10/04/2018 – EQT V AND Vl TO SELL BROADNET, NORWAY’S LEADING ALTERNATIVE FIBER-BASED DATA COMMUNICATIONS PROVIDER, TO EQT INFRASTRUCTURE lll; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Booking, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – EQT INFRASTRUCTURE TO SELL ISLALINK TO FIERA INFRASTRUCTURE; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM – BOARDS OF EQT AND EACH OF EQGP, EQM AND RMP, AS WELL AS CONFLICTS COMMITTEES OF EQGP, EQM AND RMP, UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEALS

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $117.89. About 1.29 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $94.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 55,515 shares to 74,885 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.22 million activity. $24,992 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares were bought by Cary A. Bray Jr.. $111,895 worth of stock was bought by Jenkins Donald M. on Friday, February 22. Rice Daniel J. IV bought $21,259 worth of stock or 1,025 shares. 1,496 shares valued at $28,574 were bought by McNally Robert Joseph on Tuesday, February 19. $118,740 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Smith Jimmi Sue on Thursday, March 14. MacCleary Gerald F. bought 1,085 shares worth $22,503.

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 93.18% or $0.41 from last year’s $0.44 per share. EQT’s profit will be $7.66M for 127.25 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -96.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd Liability Co owns 35,837 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management holds 0% or 14,810 shares. Smithfield holds 200 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% or 53,400 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation reported 21,998 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 33,825 shares. Shell Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 29,164 shares. Wolverine Asset Management holds 6,752 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0.02% or 44,882 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings stated it has 202,131 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Germany-based Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Aviva Public Limited Co reported 97,036 shares. Firefly Value Ptnrs Lp stated it has 7.71% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 30 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 1,141 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.74 million for 27.29 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.