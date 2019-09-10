As Waste Management (WM) Stock Price Rose, Advisors Preferred Cut Its Stake by $821,219; Holder Raymond James & Associates Has Lifted Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) Stake

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $117.62. About 1.39M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) by 88.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 83,235 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 176,919 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 93,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Municipal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $504.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $65.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 5,294 shares to 21,201 shares, valued at $7.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 83,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 406,839 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (SCPB) by 48,930 shares to 86,030 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (CSJ) by 28,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active (MINT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger Anderson holds 84,292 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. First Interstate Financial Bank stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hrt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.63% or 39,151 shares. Linscomb & Williams holds 0.04% or 4,413 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Arrow Fin has 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Tiedemann Advsr Limited Co reported 8,793 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking invested in 508,361 shares. Lbmc Limited has 0.04% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 61 shares. Adage Prtn Gp Limited Liability reported 1.98 million shares. 4,230 are owned by Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Limited Liability. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.26% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 573,157 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Services Inc has 0.82% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 7,562 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.95 million for 25.57 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.