As Waste Management (WM) Shares Rose, Westchester Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $348,140; At Bancorp Holding in Midwestone Finl Group Ne (MOFG) Has Raised by $616,221

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 97,186 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 100,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $115.93. About 1.99M shares traded or 12.22% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research

At Bancorp increased its stake in Midwestone Finl Group Inc Ne (MOFG) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 22,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 309,267 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, up from 286,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Midwestone Finl Group Inc Ne for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $464.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $28.55. About 26,346 shares traded. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) has declined 4.10% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MOFG News: 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY; 04/05/2018 – MidWestOne Names Barry S. Ray As CFO; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP – BARRY S. RAY HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CFO OF COMPANY AND MIDWESTONE BANK, BEGINNING JUNE 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL REPLACE JAMES M. CANTRELL; 20/04/2018 DJ MidWestOne Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOFG); 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 1.4% of MidWestOne Financial; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits MidWestOne Financial

Since April 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $45,810 activity. Another trade for 100 shares valued at $2,840 was made by Hayek Matthew J on Tuesday, April 30. On Wednesday, June 5 True Douglas K bought $13,934 worth of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) or 500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold MOFG shares while 18 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 5.43 million shares or 0.28% more from 5.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 515,371 shares. Shell Asset stated it has 12,082 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 43,826 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Finance holds 17,861 shares. Bessemer Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) for 20,500 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 276,214 shares. Schneider Management Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,201 shares. Indexiq Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) for 36,781 shares. Lsv Asset stated it has 150,788 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Com has 55,545 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Financial Serv Advsr has 0% invested in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 15,935 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 3,050 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 38,907 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 10,715 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why 3M, Xilinx, and Altria Group Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for The second Quarter of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Completes Acquisition of ATBancorp – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Strong Buy Stocks for August 23rd – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Arnold Schneider Buys 4 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 27,977 shares to 45,757 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 8,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,721 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62 million for 25.42 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, South State has 0.03% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Texas-based South Texas Money Management Limited has invested 0.18% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bokf Na has 0.16% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 65,266 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 40,205 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora, Illinois-based fund reported 3,366 shares. First Advisors Lp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Welch Forbes Limited Co holds 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 5,485 shares. Maple Capital reported 4,207 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 32,716 shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 81 shares. Moreover, Alethea Capital Management has 0.47% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Quadrant Mngmt Llc has 1.01% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Epoch Partners invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Fdx Advsr Inc holds 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 13,271 shares.