As Waste Management (WM) Shares Rose, Holder Nuwave Investment Management Lowered by $638,928 Its Position; Intel (INTC) Share Price Declined While Stanley-Laman Group LTD Has Boosted Its Position

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 97.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 6,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 176 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 6,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $116.48. About 844,499 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 14.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd bought 6,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,744 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, up from 42,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.08. About 14.34 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO…; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 19/04/2018 – Atipa Technologies Wins 2017 Partner of the Year for HPC Technical Solution at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY MODEM/ADJACENCIES GROWTH OF 4% YOY; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich To Participate In Senate Intel Committee Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Rmvs Intel ‘A-1+’ Shrt-Trm Rtg Frm WatchNeg; Rtgs Affmd; 05/03/2018 – McAfee Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Security 100 List; 09/03/2018 – INTEL SAYS HAS MADE IMPORTANT ACQUISITIONS OVER THE PAST 30 MONTHS AND WILL FOCUS ON MAKING THEM SUCCESSFUL

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Recycling Veteran Brent Hildebrand Joins AMP Robotics – Business Wire” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Waste Management (WM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KeyBanc Has ‘Greater Confidence’ In Waste Management’s Leadership Team – Benzinga” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.74 million for 26.96 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,533 shares to 4,167 shares, valued at $866,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 7,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $97,118 activity. 338 shares were sold by POPE JOHN C, worth $31,698 on Tuesday, January 15. 338 shares were sold by CLARK FRANK M, worth $31,463.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Capital Lc has invested 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Cohen Lawrence B stated it has 1.51% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 22,793 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Boston Advisors Lc stated it has 78,853 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Stelac Advisory Services Llc owns 1,373 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited holds 4,758 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Srb reported 0.07% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Co accumulated 40,471 shares. 398,732 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa. Webster Bankshares N A invested 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Stoneridge Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Regions Fin Corporation holds 757,973 shares. Maple Cap Management has 0.1% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 4,207 shares. 100,387 were accumulated by Federated Incorporated Pa. Davis R M invested in 2,829 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd, which manages about $747.00 million and $411.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,981 shares to 2,207 shares, valued at $260,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermax Ltd Inr 2.0 by 63,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,707 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverbridge Prtn Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 59,755 shares. 5,145 were accumulated by Bluefin Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fred Alger Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 42,288 shares. River Road Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Philadelphia Tru accumulated 445,715 shares. Sadoff Invest Mngmt Lc stated it has 11,745 shares. St Johns Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 28,458 shares. Rench Wealth Mgmt holds 3.71% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 105,761 shares. Guardian Advisors Limited Partnership reported 135,145 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Bernzott Advsrs stated it has 1.51% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Counsel reported 76,204 shares stake. Alesco Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 6,673 shares. Kidder Stephen W stated it has 126,412 shares. Moreover, Pictet North America Advsrs Sa has 1.93% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 240,090 shares. Aimz Lc owns 13,166 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio.