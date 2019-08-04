As Waste Management (WM) Shares Rose, Agf Investments America Trimmed Its Stake; As Tenaris S A (TS) Share Price Declined, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Decreased Holding

Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 8,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 57,998 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03 million, down from 66,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $116.73. About 1.59 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Tenaris S A (TS) by 47.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 1.09M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.08 million, down from 2.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Tenaris S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $24. About 4.47M shares traded or 111.48% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $0.40; 16/03/2018 TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 17.50 FROM EUR 16.50; 21/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 21.6 MLN PESOS VS LOSS OF 43.4 MLN PESOS; 08/05/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $35; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 838.2 MLN PESOS VS 397.2 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net $235.2M; 05/04/2018 – Tenaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS- AS FAR AS IMPORTS OF STEEL PIPES ARE REDUCED BY QUOTAS OF 25% TARIFF, EXPECTS TO BE WELL PLACED TO INCREASE PRODUCTION AT US DOMESTIC FACILITIES

More notable recent Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tenaris Convenes General Meeting of Shareholders NYSE:TS – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tenaris announces the convening of General Shareholders Meeting to consider the delisting of its shares from the Buenos Aires stock exchange – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “15 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tenaris Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results NYSE:TS – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “General Shareholders Meeting approves delisting of Tenaris’s shares from the Buenos Aires stock exchange – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 7.03 million shares to 7.32M shares, valued at $57.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) by 494,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 502,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc reported 668,300 shares. M&T Commercial Bank has invested 0.14% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Fiduciary Trust Com reported 2,456 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability reported 2,199 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.69% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 664,472 shares in its portfolio. 6,088 were accumulated by Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company. 4,527 were reported by Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd. Davenport And Ltd owns 26,778 shares. Edgestream LP has invested 2.69% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.67% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 1.75M shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt Inc owns 0.05% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 15,309 shares. Stratos Wealth holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 8,110 shares. Meyer Handelman has invested 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bluestein R H invested in 438,243 shares or 2.49% of the stock.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63 million for 25.60 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.